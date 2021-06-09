Latest update June 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Passenger hijacks taxi after luring driver into trap

Jun 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old taxi driver was lured into a trap by his passenger who along with another man, hijacked his silver-grey Toyota 212 motorcar, PKK 1580, and robbed him.

According to police, the passenger had stopped the taxi driver, in the vicinity of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and hired him for a trip to Back School in East Ruimveldt.

Upon arrival, around 23:30 hrs, Monday, the passenger then made a call and he further requested to be taken to Rasville, next to the New Guyana School.

At the new location, as the car stopped, another man showed up, placed a gun to the driver’s head and demanded that he exit his motorcar, which he did.

The second armed man then went into the driver’s seat and they both escaped. The taxi driver also lost one Samsung smart phone, valued $35,000 and $8,000 in cash, which were in the car. An investigation has been launched.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares advances into the play off

Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares advances into the play off

Jun 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares have advanced to the playoffs of the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which commenced...
Read More
SHC forward Babb earns National callup

SHC forward Babb earns National callup

Jun 09, 2021

High Performance Camp for Swimmers selected for Tokyo

High Performance Camp for Swimmers selected for...

Jun 09, 2021

Edghill signs long-term contract with Smalta

Edghill signs long-term contract with Smalta

Jun 09, 2021

P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea...

Jun 08, 2021

Ninvalle promises NSC support to Edghill as he recognises her accomplishments

Ninvalle promises NSC support to Edghill as he...

Jun 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]