Passenger hijacks taxi after luring driver into trap

Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old taxi driver was lured into a trap by his passenger who along with another man, hijacked his silver-grey Toyota 212 motorcar, PKK 1580, and robbed him.

According to police, the passenger had stopped the taxi driver, in the vicinity of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and hired him for a trip to Back School in East Ruimveldt.

Upon arrival, around 23:30 hrs, Monday, the passenger then made a call and he further requested to be taken to Rasville, next to the New Guyana School.

At the new location, as the car stopped, another man showed up, placed a gun to the driver’s head and demanded that he exit his motorcar, which he did.

The second armed man then went into the driver’s seat and they both escaped. The taxi driver also lost one Samsung smart phone, valued $35,000 and $8,000 in cash, which were in the car. An investigation has been launched.