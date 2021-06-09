Latest update June 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Narcotics found on data entry prison clerk

Jun 09, 2021

The narcotics stuffed inside of the Ensure bottle.

Kaieteur News – A data entry clerk attached to the Lusignan Prison was caught on Tuesday with a quantity of narcotics stuffed in a bottle.
According to police, the 22-year-old data entry clerk of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was subjected to a mandatory search and the narcotics was discovered in an Ensure nutrition shake bottle in the clerk’s haversack.
The narcotics was weighed and amounted to 80 grams and the clerk was arrested. An investigation was launched.

 

