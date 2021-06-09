Murder convict among two escaped from Lusignan prison

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) have launched a manhunt after two inmates reportedly escaped from the Lusignan Prison yesterday.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as 24-year-old Shazam Kalil, of Lot 53 Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice, and Andrew Chaung, 26, of Lot 73 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that Chaung was in the lock ups after he was remanded in April of this year for break and enter and larceny, while Kalil was sentenced to life imprisonment back in 2016. He was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Shazina Mohamed, his ex-girlfriend. The young woman was brutally stabbed about her body around 19:00 hrs. on January 17, 2015 outside of a Chinese restaurant in Rosignol.

According to the GPS release, sometime around 07:30 hrs. during the unlocking of the Prison’s Quarantine Section by the ranks, they observed that the two were unaccounted for during the checking of the tally.

Immediately, a report was made to the Officer-in-Charge of Lusignan Prison, Superintendent of Prisons (Ag.) David Shepherd. Shepherd then ordered a roll call and upon conclusion, the two inmates were confirmed as unaccounted for. The release further states that the Emergency Action Plan in relation to the escaping of inmates was activated and the Director of Prisons (Ag.), Nicklon Elliot, was informed of the incident who then informed the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

Up to press time, the Prison Service was unable to provide any information on how the men managed to escape, but have indicated that an investigation has since been launched.