Kaieteur News follows a fairer letter policy

DEAR EDITOR,

In reference to Mr. Tacuma Oguyseye’s letter of 6-8-2021 titled “I welcome the note of civility in Vishnu Bisram’s polemics” I note he complains that his letters are sometimes not published in both the Kaieteur News and Stabroek News. I sympathise with him although I note that the Kaieteur News Editor has disclaimed any such policy of blanket denial of not publishing anyone’s letters. I can attest to the Kaieteur News following a more liberal policy and is fairer as more often my letters are published in this newspaper to which I am most grateful. The Chronicle carries my letters whenever I send it to them.

Not so in the Stabroek News where I have been locked out for no apparent reason for a long time. The last letter published in Stabroek News had to do with Ms Ryaan Shah whom I recommended for some public office. Not knowing who I am she told me (subsequently after I had identified myself to her) that she had approached the Stabroek News Editor to ask him who I am.

Editor not every letter writer is personally known to an editor to make a judgment on publishing their letters. The Stabroek News has unfairly blackballed me for this reason as far as I am aware.

I agree with Mr. Ogunseye that “unequal access in the public media is in part responsible for unfair public debate on national issues.”

I do agree with Mr. Ogunseye that Dr. Bisram is very polite in his letters and he is friendly with everyone. We attribute this to his countryside upbringing. Mr. Freddie Kissoon is a Georgetown lad and has all the attributes of a city man. But I don’t believe he hates people. He is just a passionate writer not a journalist. I believe he is still salvageable towards his lost ethnicity.

Sincerely,

Sultan Mohamed