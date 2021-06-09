It is just another day in paradise

Kaieteur News – Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported yesterday. All of the victims were above the age of 55 years; four of the five were 65 years and older – globally the most vulnerable group for deaths.

Are these elderly persons gallivanting around their country? Not likely! It is most probable that they were infected in their homes by some younger person, most likely a family member who got infected and brought the virus home.

There is a high probability that this is exactly what is driving the coronavirus–related deaths of the elderly. A recent country report indicates that persons between the ages of 25-29 years account for the greatest number of actives cases over the past week. This may well also have been the situation over the past month.

The numbers of coronavirus deaths have soared in recent months. The increases are frightening. In January, there were only 13 deaths. This has since surged to 20 in February, 36 in March, a staggering 66 in April, a total of 99 deaths in May and so far for June 18, including five yesterday.

Guyana has a high infection rate. One in every 45 persons has been infected locally. This is higher than in India where the rise in infections caused a global alarm. Yes, Guyana has a higher per capita infection rate than India!

Guyana also has a higher per capita death rate than Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica. So what empirical evidence is the second Vice President really looking at?

The majority of those dying are the elderly. They have become expendable. Even the general public do not seem to care much that so many are dying in a country with such a small population. Had they been more concerned, there would have been demands for greater social restrictions, such as a longer curfew.

The Government’s bizarre theory is that there is no empirical evidence that lockdowns work. That is inverse thinking. Lockdowns do work but they take time to do so. A good way of looking at things is ask yourself what would have happened had there not been a lockdown.

Trinidad and Tobago had 8,206 reported infections as at the end of March. As at last Monday, total infections had risen to 26,799. In the same period, active cases moved from a mere 269 to 9,877 overwhelming that country’s healthcare system. Deaths have risen steeply from 182 to 589. Imagine what would have happened had there not been a lockdown.

In India, which appeared to have had the virus under control earlier this year, it was the lockdowns, which have brought the situation under control. Just about a month ago, on the 6th May India had more than 400,000 new cases. India imposed strict lockdown in some states and communities. As at yesterday, the rise has been quelled with less than 100,000 new cases in a country with a population of 1.3 billion.

Barbados earlier this year experienced a surge in cases. They went on lockdown. In addition, their numbers have improved. Active cases have declined from nearly 789 in mid-February to a mere 61 cases as at last Sunday. Barbados has registered only 4,032 cases and a mere 47 deaths. Moreover, the reason why is because they took firm and decisive action early. They can now reopen their economy because they were not afraid to bear the sacrifices of a lockdown.

In Guyana, old people are falling like flies. And the level of concern is appalling. A country where our leaders like to speak about protecting the vulnerable is leaving the elderly to die even though action can be taken to reduce the deaths.

It is not too late for stronger social restrictions. This does not have to involve a total shutdown. The evidence has been provided that the age group with the highest number of active cases is 25-29. It should be obvious what should be done.

These are young people and they are mingling and socialising in their communities and at entertainment spots. One way of addressing this is to have a 7:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew.

This would target specifically, all those young persons who are socialising after work, including visiting friends and it would help reduce the risk of them taking home the virus and infecting their elderly parents and grandparents.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)