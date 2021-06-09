If this is not gross incompetence, somebody please tell me what is!

DEAR EDITOR,

It seems the COVID Task Force and the police are on two different pages as it relates to enforcement of the COVID-19 curfew. While the Airport remains open for 24 hours per day, the COVID-19 curfew is set from 10pm to 4am. No distinct protection or permission is available for passengers and their families using the airport in the curfew hours. It is in this grey area of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 Task Force that the police pulled in two sons and daughters-in-law of a citizen from Victoria on the East Coast whose flight was set at 1am on a Saturday morning. The boys and their wives had escorted their father to the airport and were en route to Victoria village, when they were stopped and cited for breaching the COVID-19 curfew by a police patrol at Grove, EBD, around 12am on Friday night, May 28. What followed is an all too familiar scenario when the police are out to hustle!

The policemen did not want to hear anything about the boys returning from the airport as their reason for being on the road during the curfew. An argument ensued because the boys were asking the police to be allowed to drive the two cars to the station to be charged or whatever. However, the police wanted the cars to be parked on the road and the occupants walk into the street where the station is located. The boys protested, citing that their vehicles would be left unprotected on the road.

An altercation ensued.

One of the boys was allegedly beaten by someone not wearing a uniform; his pregnant wife was hit in her tummy when she instinctively tried to protect her husband. The aggressor in civilian clothes turned out to be a policeman.

The occupants of both cars were marched to the station where the sum of $40,000 was deposited for their release.

This harassment of these citizens by the police falls squarely on the ineptitude or lack of initiative of the COVID-19 Task Force. How do you have an airport open for 24 hours per day and a curfew for six hours without expecting patrons to breach the curfew? Planes do not stop in mid-air and wait for daylight to land! How could the Task Force have missed that?

Our leaders seem to be thinking with the soles of their feet rather than their brains! Another example on COVID. It was alleged that, “COVID cash grant was conceptualised to assist the most vulnerable in society. Lo and behold, homeowners got first while people who pay rent are still languishing with “white mouths” hoping for their $25,000, which would most likely be used to pay rent to members from the homeowner’s category. If this is not gross incompetence, somebody please tell me what is!

Yours faithfully,

Rudolph Singh