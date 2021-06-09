Latest update June 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Gun toting bandit robs pensioner on Main Street Avenue

Jun 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – A pensioner, 70, was yesterday robbed of his black haversack by a gun-toting bandit along Main Street Avenue, Georgetown, near the New Thriving Chinese Restaurant and Quik Serv.

The Main Street Avenue in the vicinity of Quik Serv and the New Thriving Chinese Restaurant where the pensioner was robbed of his haversack.

The pensioner, Lennox Rutherford, of New Market Street, Cummingsburg, related that he was heading home a little after 12:00 hrs. when the bandit reportedly pounced on him
“I was walking in the northern direction towards my home in New Market Street with my haversack hanging from my left shoulder,” said Rutherford.
“All of sudden,” he continued, “I feel my haversack being ripped off from my shoulder.”
Rutherford said that when he turned around, a tall, thin, young male of African descent pointed a gun to his face.
He recalled the bandit walking backwards with the haversack in his hands before jumping onto a waiting motorcycle as its pillion rider.
“It all happened so fast. I did not have a chance to note the colour of the motorbike or the number plate but it sped off east along Quamina Street.” Rutherford told Kaieteur News.
Rutherford added that instead of continuing his journey home he walked all the way to the Brickdam Police Station, where he lodged a report.
He said that the bag does not contain cash but his spectacles, valued at $35,000 and “some very important documents” which included his NIS card and valuable blueprints for some construction works.
Rutherford revealed that this is the second time that he has been robbed by bandits in the city.
“The first time they took away my phone and wallet and left me with my haversack. This time they gone with my haversack, but I am lucky that they left me with my wallet and phone” he said.
The pensioner is hopeful that the cops will be able to catch the bandit who robbed him of his haversack at gunpoint along with the getaway rider.

