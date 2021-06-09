Govt. to seek supplementary $10B to aid in flood relief efforts

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GOG) will be seeking $10Billion supplementary provision, at the 28th sitting of the Twelfth Parliament tomorrow, to aid in flood relief efforts.

According to Vice President (VP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who made the announcement during an interview on the “GlobeSpan 24/7” show on Monday, the funds will be utilised to address, damage infrastructures, roads and bridges that were washed away, provide assistance to farmers and gold miners whose livelihoods have been affected, and to continuously provide immediate assistance and hampers, et cetera.

The VP added. “If you recall back in 2005, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) did a study and found during the impact of that flood, we lost about 59, equivalent to 59, percent of gross domestic product, and I suspect if we were to do a similar assessment now, you would see a massive loss in gross domestic product, but more importantly, this loss represents a devastating impact at a personal level.”

He stated that, he can understand person’s level of frustrations and concerns, but assures everyone that the Government is doing all that they can to provide assistance.

“I recall going with Dr. Jagan,” the VP said, “when he had just became President, in Mahaica and Mahaicony, and the water there was so high in many of those areas, the water had come from the conservancy here in Region Four, because at that time, there was no choice but to release the sluices and blow the water into the Mahaica River, which then moved right across Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary and flooded out the entire area. We had to release the water or else the conservancy dam would have break, and I had made a commitment that we will try to fix this and we built the Hope Canal.”

Additionally, he added, had it not been for the Hope Canal which was previously established under the PPP/C Government, the situation on the ECD would have been worse.

However, Dr. Jagdeo further stated that, we have had unusual levels of rainfall and high tides, adding that he was reliably informed that, we would be experiencing high tides for a few days, which will further complicate matters.