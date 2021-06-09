Latest update June 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Goldminer killed in row over girl

Jun 09, 2021 News

The body of Shemar Drakes on the trail at Sowanda Backdam.

Kaieteur News – A gold miner was killed sometime between Sunday and Monday at Sowanda Backdam, Mazaruni, following a misunderstanding with a Brazilian man over a woman. His death was confirmed by police yesterday.
The dead miner has been identified as Shemar Drakes of Bartica. Reliable sources told this newspaper that on the night of the incident, the miner and the Brazilian man were at a woman’s residence where they were waiting to have sexual intercourse with her. While waiting, a fight broke out between the two, during which Drakes received several cuffs about his body. Sources revealed that while trying to defend himself, Drakes used a bat and lashed the man several times about his body when a few persons came to part the fight.
Kaieteur News understands that the two ended up meeting again by a shop where a party was being held. It is there that another encounter occurred, which resulted in Drakes’ death. At the party, the Brazilian man came from behind Drakes and chopped him several times to his abdomen area with a cutlass, then escaped in an unknown direction. It is unclear what happened directly after, but Drakes was found sometime on Monday morning motionless on a trail not far from where the shop is located.
Police sources close to the investigations have indicated that the matter is being investigated, but no report has been released since the incident happened.

