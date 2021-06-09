Five more Guyanese succumb to COVID-19

Latest update June 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded that five more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 416.
The latest fatalities are that of a 65-year-old man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice); a 72-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); and a 56-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). All five persons died over a two-day period while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,805.
The dashboard also revealed that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 95 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,649 in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 15,628 recoveries have been recorded.
Jun 09, 2021Kaieteur News – Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares have advanced to the playoffs of the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which commenced...
Jun 09, 2021
Jun 09, 2021
Jun 09, 2021
Jun 08, 2021
Jun 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – A friend sent me a column in the New York Times (NYT) of May 12, captioned, “Fatigue Is a Luxury... more
Kaieteur News – Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported yesterday. All of the victims were above the age of 55... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]