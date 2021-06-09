Five more Guyanese succumb to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded that five more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 416.

The latest fatalities are that of a 65-year-old man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice); a 72-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); and a 56-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). All five persons died over a two-day period while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Health Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,805.

The dashboard also revealed that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 95 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,649 in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 15,628 recoveries have been recorded.

