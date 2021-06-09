De water still high in dem canal

Latest update June 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Vee Pee tekkin’ lass. A man ask he a simple question: fuh name three or four achievements wah happen under de new Pee Pee Pee administration over de past 10 months.
De Vee Pee rattle off a whole list of Budget measures. Dem is not achievements. Dem is measures.
Measures can lead to achievements. For example, if yuh remove or reduce taxes on certain things, it can reduce de cost of living. But de Vee Pee tekkin measures and calling dem achievements.
Nuff children does write exam but not all dem achieving passes. Is de same thing with government.
Dem boys seh every year government spending billions pun drainage. But where is de achievement. Ask dem farmers in Mahaicony, Mahaica, Black Bush Polder and dem people wah house under water at Kwakwani.
Well right now de majority of de people in Guyana nah concern about achievements but about de measures wah gan improve de drainage, flood or no flood. Dem boys waiting fuh hear wah dem gan do with dem antiquated and dysfunctional kokers. Ensuring better drainage and storage would be an achievement, not simply spending more money.
It mek dem boys remember how some men does mek children and call dat achievement. Like de man wah had six children. He was so proud dat he start calling he wife, “Mother of Six,” in spite of her objections.
One night dem went to a party. He decided dat it was time to go home, and he wanted to find out if he wife was ready to leave as well. So he shout at de top of de voice, “Shall we go home, Mother of Six?”
His wife, get irritated and shouted back, “Anytime you’re ready, Father of Four!”
Talk half and know de difference between measures and achievements!
Jun 09, 2021Kaieteur News – Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares have advanced to the playoffs of the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which commenced...
Jun 09, 2021
Jun 09, 2021
Jun 09, 2021
Jun 08, 2021
Jun 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – A friend sent me a column in the New York Times (NYT) of May 12, captioned, “Fatigue Is a Luxury... more
Kaieteur News – Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported yesterday. All of the victims were above the age of 55... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]