De water still high in dem canal

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Vee Pee tekkin’ lass. A man ask he a simple question: fuh name three or four achievements wah happen under de new Pee Pee Pee administration over de past 10 months.

De Vee Pee rattle off a whole list of Budget measures. Dem is not achievements. Dem is measures.

Measures can lead to achievements. For example, if yuh remove or reduce taxes on certain things, it can reduce de cost of living. But de Vee Pee tekkin measures and calling dem achievements.

Nuff children does write exam but not all dem achieving passes. Is de same thing with government.

Dem boys seh every year government spending billions pun drainage. But where is de achievement. Ask dem farmers in Mahaicony, Mahaica, Black Bush Polder and dem people wah house under water at Kwakwani.

Well right now de majority of de people in Guyana nah concern about achievements but about de measures wah gan improve de drainage, flood or no flood. Dem boys waiting fuh hear wah dem gan do with dem antiquated and dysfunctional kokers. Ensuring better drainage and storage would be an achievement, not simply spending more money.

It mek dem boys remember how some men does mek children and call dat achievement. Like de man wah had six children. He was so proud dat he start calling he wife, “Mother of Six,” in spite of her objections.

One night dem went to a party. He decided dat it was time to go home, and he wanted to find out if he wife was ready to leave as well. So he shout at de top of de voice, “Shall we go home, Mother of Six?”

His wife, get irritated and shouted back, “Anytime you’re ready, Father of Four!”

Talk half and know de difference between measures and achievements!