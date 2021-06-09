Confessed drug seller creates uproar after Magistrate remands him for robbery

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old shop owner on his first court appearance yesterday admitted to the court that the only crime he is involved in is the selling of “petty narcotics.” Moments after the Magistrate remanded the defendant to prison, he started an uproar, while being escorted to the court lockups.

The defendant, Dennis Johnson, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, charged for robbing a taxi-driver of his motor vehicle and his cell phone.

He denied the charge which alleges that on May 20, 2021, at Cane View Avenue, while in the company of another and armed with a dangerous weapon, he robbed Alwyn DaSilva of a motor car HC 8838 valued $3,600,000 and a cellphone valued $4,000.

According to the facts of the charge that was presented to the court by the police prosecutor, DaSilva is a hire car driver and was hired to pick up a man at Bachelor’s Adventure to transport him to South Ruimveldt. It is alleged that upon DaSilva’s arrival to pick up the passenger, Johnson pulled out a knife and held it to his neck, and with the assistance of his accomplice, robbed DaSilva of his motor vehicle and his cell phone.

The court heard that on June 4, 2021, while inquiring about another matter, DaSilva saw Johnson at Brickdam Police Station and alerted the police that that is the man that robbed him. The following day, Johnson and another were arrested. The prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Johnson citing that he is a repeat offender, and highlighted that he was previously charged with possession of firearm and armed robbery, but the matter was dismissed.

Johnson told the court that DaSilva is lying and claimed that the only crime he was involved in, was the selling of narcotics. Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus remanded him to prison and the matter was adjourned to June 18, 2021.

While Johnson was being escorted to the lockups, he began speaking loudly and continuously shouted that he didn’t do anything and repeated that DaSilva is lying on him. Johnson’s parents were at court and while a police officer held onto him, his mother shouted, “Why that officer choking my son.” Johnson was placed in the court lockups where he continued to behave disorderly.