After high-speed chase, cops arrest teens with gun, stolen bike

Kaieteur News – Following a high-speed chase on Monday in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, police ranks arrested two teenagers with an illegal gun and a stolen motorcycle. The suspects were identified as a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old.

According to a police report, the boys were captured around 16:30 hrs. Police reported that the ranks were on motorcycle patrol when they spotted the teens on a blue Haojue motorcycle along Takuba Road, Tucville, Georgetown.

The cops decided to stop them but instead of complying with the ranks, they sped off towards Tucville Turning Point and then turned south into High Palm Drive, where the police, in pursuit, cornered them. They reportedly left the motorcycle behind and tried to run away but did not get far, and were captured after some resistance.

After a body search, police found that the 18-year-old, who was the rider of the motorcycle, had a .38 revolver containing four matching rounds of ammunition hidden in his crotch. Nothing illegal was found on the juvenile and they were placed in the back of police pick-up along with their motorcycle and taken away to the East La Penitence Police Station.

It was later learnt, that the bike the teens were riding was a stolen one. The owner was robbed of the motorcycle on May 6, 2020 at gunpoint by two unidentifiable men. The teens have since been placed in the lock-ups as investigations continue.