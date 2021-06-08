Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

We have not seen or heard any worthy flood relief effort coming from the Opposition

Jun 08, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

Guyana has been inundated by floodwaters ever since the May-June rains began, and we are in a national disaster. In some cases whole communities are under water with the loss of crops and livestock with the attendant loss of livelihood, we are certainly in a disaster zone never before witnessed in this country. The government for its own part are working overtime going out into those communities that are most affected, offering assistance by way of drainage as well as distributing food hampers and sanitary supplies. It is a mammoth task set before us and as such we are calling on every citizen, organisation, corporate affiliations and religious bodies to come play their part.
Now, one would have thought that the ‘astute’ PNC Opposition would come on board to help the suffering Guyanese People, but, up until this time, we have not seen nor heard, of any effort worthy of note, coming from the opposition. I am talking about an opposition party who once sat in the seat of government of this country and one who “blazed” a Good Life trail far and wide. We are calling on them to step up to the plate, come on board and help us!
I am also a curious bystander who is worried sick at the opposition’s stance on this disaster relief effort, because they are not coming forward as caring and responsible individuals with anything honest and tangible; what is there in the public domain is only scandal that are most damaging to the party’s reputation and to the nation as a whole.
Yours truly,
Neil Adams

