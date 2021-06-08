Two killed in separate accidents

By Alliyah Allicock

Kaieteur News – On Sunday, Mark Ault, a father of three lost his life while three other persons were injured after they were involved in a three-vehicle collision along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Yesterday too, another accident along the highway in the same vicinity claimed the life of another man who has since been identified only as “Coolie Joe.” He was reportedly killed on the spot. This development was confirmed by the police.

According to reports, the man of East Indian descent was struck down and killed between 18:00 hrs. and 19:00 hrs. in the vicinity of Loo Creek Village along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Reports suggest that the man was on a bicycle when he was struck down by a navy blue land cruiser bearing number plate GSS 7395. According to persons who were at the scene, the man was flung some distance away after he was struck by the vehicle. Due to the impact, he received injuries to his head and his left arm appeared broken.

Meanwhile, those injured in the accident that claimed Ault’s life have been identified as 61-year-old Julian Elliot, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Akeemo Elliot and Candace Gordon.

Kaieteur News was told that before that tragic accident occurred, the now dead man (Ault) was heading to his Lot 85 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara residence from Linden after conducting his routine newspaper business.

According to police, the accident which claimed the life of Ault, occurred sometime around 20:30 hrs. on the Dora Public Road also in the vicinity of Loo Creek Village.

Based on reports, Ault was driving his minibus on the western side of the road when motor car HC 9662, driven by Lindon Lamaizon who was travelling in the opposite direction, entered the path of the bus. While trying to swerve from the bus, the front right side of Lamaizon’s car collided with the back wheel of the bus which caused Ault to lose control of his vehicle. As a result of this, the front of the bus slammed into the right side of motor car PLL 3468 which was being driven by Julian Elliot with Gordon and Akeemo as passengers. Due to the impact of the collision, all persons in motor car PLL 3468 and the bus driver received injuries about their bodies.

Public spirited persons helped to pull those injured from the wreck and rushed them to the Mackenzie Hospital. Upon arrival, 48-year-old Ault was pronounced dead while Akeemo and Gordon were admitted for observation. Julian Elliot was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was admitted in the male surgical ward suffering from a fractured pelvic and spine. Fifty-one-year-old Lamaizon was taken into custody where he is currently assisting police with their investigation.

When Kaieteur News arrived at Ault’s residence yesterday, family members were sitting at a table still in shock and teary-eyed.

One of his close relatives, who requested anonymity, said that Ault normally sells newspapers in the mining town. He said that Ault has been selling newspapers for some 15 years now and because of that the people in Linden refer to him as “Paper Man.”

This publication learnt that before Ault got into the newspaper business, he was an employee of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) where he worked for a number of years as an engineer. The former student of the University of Guyana and Port Mourant Training Centre, was the father of three daughters. He was described as a very nice, hardworking person of few words. He leaves to mourn his wife, children and other relatives.