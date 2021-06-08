The US should review its embargo with Cuba in the fight against COVID-19

Dear Editor,

The US should look to review its embargo on trade with Cuba, which was instituted in February 1962 by then President John F Kennedy – this was in response to certain actions taken by the Cuban Government; where the Departments of Commerce and the Treasury were directed to implement the embargo, which controversially remains in place to this very day. The Cold War has ended, no Berlin Wall exists and the USSR collapsed beyond recognition. As such, communist Cuba in itself is not a treat to global economic stability nor a terrorist state…but rather a champion in the medical field on par with some of the most developed countries in the world.

At present, Cuba is developing two COVID-19 vaccines (Soberana 02 and Abdala) which are presently in Phase 3 clinical trials with efficacy data expected in June 2021 and might be available and ready for inoculation this summer. However, Cuba has suffered as a result of worldwide shortage of available supplies of raw materials and primary packaging material for its pharmaceutical industry.

In the wave of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba has stood out as one of the most capable countries in the world in fighting the coronavirus pandemic with only 992 reported deaths, little over 146,696 infections and with 2,379,961 doses of homegrown vaccines administered so far.

I am sure, once Cuba has fully vaccinated all of its population, and given its medical generosity by nature that country would donate (and/or make available) its vaccines to other countries including Guyana. But this will definitely require resources and more importantly a level economic playing field on the world stage, so lifting of the US embargo on Cuba would help this nation in fulfilling a humanitarian need in the fight against COVID-19 with its vaccines.

Yours truly,

Paul Ramrattan