Some people tekkin’ up oil company fire rage

Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember when in de 1960’s some of dem Latin American experts bin seh how dem multinational corporations does set up a bridgehead in dem country wah dem wan exploit and de bridgehead does do dem bidding fuh dem.
Dem used to call dem experts dependency theory and dem bin seh how de third world countries poor because of de relationship between dem and dem rich countries. But also because of de relationship between dem rich people in dem poor countries and dem rich people in dem rich country. Dem experts seh how de rich country does gat dem stooges fuh do dem bidding in dem poor country.
It look as if de Pee Pee Pee appoint itself as a bridgehead for dem oil companies wah ripping off Guyana. De Pee Pee tekkin’ up dem oil company fire rage. Instead of dem gald dat people calling fuh a better deal, dem more worried about criticism of dem and de oil companies. Dem acting like pimp fuh dem oil companies.
De world nah change. Dem foreign companies still ripping we off. But unlike in de past when we had leaders who would ah stand up and criticise bad deals, it looks as if nuff of we leaders afraid to do dat or dem gat better reason why dem nah talk out against some of dem deals.
But dat is de way of de world. De rich people getting dem way because dem gat unofficial spokespersons in dem poor countries.
Talk half and listen to who defending dem bad oil deals!
Jun 08, 2021Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers yesterday made a financial contribution to Chelsea Edghill to assist in her preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The presentation was made at...
Jun 08, 2021
Jun 08, 2021
Jun 07, 2021
Jun 06, 2021
Jun 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – In my Friday, June 4, 2021 piece, “Women groups are politicising and using race in exposing sexual... more
Kaieteur News – About a year ago, it was noticeable that there were weeds emanating from sections of the edges of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]