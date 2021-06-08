Some people tekkin’ up oil company fire rage

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember when in de 1960’s some of dem Latin American experts bin seh how dem multinational corporations does set up a bridgehead in dem country wah dem wan exploit and de bridgehead does do dem bidding fuh dem.

Dem used to call dem experts dependency theory and dem bin seh how de third world countries poor because of de relationship between dem and dem rich countries. But also because of de relationship between dem rich people in dem poor countries and dem rich people in dem rich country. Dem experts seh how de rich country does gat dem stooges fuh do dem bidding in dem poor country.

It look as if de Pee Pee Pee appoint itself as a bridgehead for dem oil companies wah ripping off Guyana. De Pee Pee tekkin’ up dem oil company fire rage. Instead of dem gald dat people calling fuh a better deal, dem more worried about criticism of dem and de oil companies. Dem acting like pimp fuh dem oil companies.

De world nah change. Dem foreign companies still ripping we off. But unlike in de past when we had leaders who would ah stand up and criticise bad deals, it looks as if nuff of we leaders afraid to do dat or dem gat better reason why dem nah talk out against some of dem deals.

But dat is de way of de world. De rich people getting dem way because dem gat unofficial spokespersons in dem poor countries.

Talk half and listen to who defending dem bad oil deals!