Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President Ali is moving much too slowly

Jun 08, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

The incompetence at Guyana Water Inc. appears to be incomprehensible and limitless. Close to $100 million spent on parties and another 100 million spent on travel. Both within a 2-year period. This, while the entity struggled to pay wages and salaries to employees. I am glad that the new CEO, Shaik Baksh, is taking the strong management stance and firing excess personnel that were hired.
A GWI crew once turned up to fix a main next door to me. There were four persons in the GWI vehicle. The driver, a technician working on the issue and two women (one with a clipboard). The two women mostly slept in the cab of the vehicle for the hour the crew was there. One therefore can comprehend the unnecessary excess staff in that entity.
But Baksh should not be firing just the lower level staff. Senior persons must be held accountable and fired as well. The directors such as HR and Finance and any other related must also be fired. They may claim that they had nothing to do with it and it was all Van West-Charles, but as directors and senior employees of a State entity, they have a responsibility for the effective management of the entity. They failed in this regard and this is another reason to fire them.
Let’s see some action. President, Irfaan Ali, is moving way too slowly. The ship appears to be floundering already. Why is the GECOM trio still there? What happened with the new Harbour bridge? It takes forever to cross daily. A clear example of the sheer incompetence across all administrations over the last 50 years is the massive flooding happening in this country because of poor drainage infrastructure.
Sincerely,
Harrish Singh

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Guyana & Royalty

Sports

P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

Jun 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers yesterday made a financial contribution to Chelsea Edghill to assist in her preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The presentation was made at...
Read More
Ninvalle promises NSC support to Edghill as he recognises her accomplishments

Ninvalle promises NSC support to Edghill as he...

Jun 08, 2021

‘Golden Jaguars’ and ‘The Blue Hurricane’ confident of ending on a high; promises an entertaining match

‘Golden Jaguars’ and ‘The Blue Hurricane’...

Jun 08, 2021

Sheltez Jnr tournament closing ceremony held last Saturday -Lack of facilities biggest challenge for local Tennis says Nat Coach

Sheltez Jnr tournament closing ceremony held last...

Jun 07, 2021

Máximo urges patience as rebuilding process for ‘Golden Jaguars’ will take time

Máximo urges patience as rebuilding process for...

Jun 06, 2021

Trophy Stall supports Independence Softball Cup

Trophy Stall supports Independence Softball Cup

Jun 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]