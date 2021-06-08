President Ali is moving much too slowly

Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The incompetence at Guyana Water Inc. appears to be incomprehensible and limitless. Close to $100 million spent on parties and another 100 million spent on travel. Both within a 2-year period. This, while the entity struggled to pay wages and salaries to employees. I am glad that the new CEO, Shaik Baksh, is taking the strong management stance and firing excess personnel that were hired.
A GWI crew once turned up to fix a main next door to me. There were four persons in the GWI vehicle. The driver, a technician working on the issue and two women (one with a clipboard). The two women mostly slept in the cab of the vehicle for the hour the crew was there. One therefore can comprehend the unnecessary excess staff in that entity.
But Baksh should not be firing just the lower level staff. Senior persons must be held accountable and fired as well. The directors such as HR and Finance and any other related must also be fired. They may claim that they had nothing to do with it and it was all Van West-Charles, but as directors and senior employees of a State entity, they have a responsibility for the effective management of the entity. They failed in this regard and this is another reason to fire them.
Let’s see some action. President, Irfaan Ali, is moving way too slowly. The ship appears to be floundering already. Why is the GECOM trio still there? What happened with the new Harbour bridge? It takes forever to cross daily. A clear example of the sheer incompetence across all administrations over the last 50 years is the massive flooding happening in this country because of poor drainage infrastructure.
Sincerely,
Harrish Singh
