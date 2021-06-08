Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Pensioner perishes in New Amsterdam fire

Jun 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 67-year-old pensioner, Martin Lindy of Trinity Street, New Amsterdam, is now dead following a conflagration at his two-storey wooden and concrete home on Sunday. Kaieteur News understands that the fire started around 22:55hrs.

Martin Lindy was found dead in home.23

According to Lindy’s son-in-law, Cheitram Maywahlall, 48, a driver of Lot 10 Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, on Sunday, he received a call from a neighbour who resides next door to Lindy who informed him that the upper flat of the pensioner’s home was on fire.

The home of Martin Lindy after fire fighters extinguished the fire.

He said that he immediately called the New Amsterdam Fire Station. It was after the fire was extinguished that the firemen entered the upper flat of the building. There they noticed the pensioner’s body lying motionless in the dining room. Lindy was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.
The building, which was not insured, was powered by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. The Guyana Fire Service is said to be investigating in order to determine the cause of the fire.
Meanwhile, Lindy’s body is at the New Amsterdam Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

 

 

