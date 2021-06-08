Ninvalle promises NSC support to Edghill as he recognises her accomplishments

Kaieteur News – Table Tennis player, Chelsea Edghill yesterday paid a courtesy call on Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle at his Middle Street office. Accompanied by her mother, Deirdre Edghill and president of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Munroe, they engaged the newly appointed Director in discussion of her preparation.

Edghill created history when she picked the International Table Tennis Federation’s lone global wild card sport for female players and will become the first player from Guyana, male or female, to feature for the country in the sport at the Olympics.

Ninvalle congratulated Edghill on not only creating history, but for also being recognized by Table Tennis’ global governing body as the player worthy of their spot in Tokyo, Japan.

Ninvalle noted that Edghill throughout her playing career, has been an exemplary athlete; one that is discipline and works hard.

He stated that it is now important for Edghill to receive as much support as possible, so that she can be competitive in Japan and also at other tournaments.

Edghill thanked the Director of Sport for meeting with her. She is due to depart for Portugal, where she will set up camp in preparation for the Olympic Games.

The former Youth Olympian and Caribbean U21 Champion told Ninvalle of her many needs in order to fully focus on table tennis and representing Guyana at major tournaments around the world.

Ninvalle informed that the National Sports Commission (NSC) is looking forward to working with the GTTA in ensuring that she receives the support needed.