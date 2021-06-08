Labourer found floating in Canje trench

Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 57-year-old labourer attached to the Rose Hall Estate and of Lot 32 Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice was found floating in a trench in Goed Bananen Village, East Canje yesterday.
Dead is Devanand Ramoutar also known as ‘Shorty’. According to the man’s wife, Hemwattie Boodhoo, he would regularly consume alcohol beverages. She said that on Sunday at around 14:30hrs, he left home for Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice to fix his bicycle but never returned. Around18:30hrs, his wife said that she went in search for him. She did not locate him.
At about 07:00hrs yesterday, Boodhoo and other relatives, including the man’s son, Jainarine Ramoutar, continued the search and located his bicycle which was found bracing on a culvert about 12 feet off the public road at Goed Bananen Land. However, the son claimed that he did not search the area.
Later that morning, Boodhoo went to the said culvert where she made checks and saw part of her husband’s shirt in a trench next to the said culvert. She then alerted neighbours and his body was pulled up by two policemen who arrived at the scene.
Ramoutar’s body, which was faced down in the trench, at the time was clad in a multi-colour shirt and grey pants. A black slipper was also seen on his left foot.
The body was examined by police and a wound was seen above his left eye. A further search was conducted and a right side black slipper was found about three feet away in the trench from where the body was found. The area was canvassed for CCTV camera but none was seen. Several persons in the area were questioned but no useful information was received, according to police.
Ramoutar’s body was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital to be examined and after this, it was taken to the Arokium Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.
