Health Ministry records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that two women who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 411.
The latest fatalities are that of a 70-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) and a 65-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both women died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility, according to the Ministry.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,718.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 23 new cases, Region Three with seven, Region Two with six, Region Nine with five, Regions Five and Seven with four each, Region Six with three and Region Eight with one.
The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 95 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,675 in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 15,520 recoveries have been recorded.
Jun 08, 2021Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers yesterday made a financial contribution to Chelsea Edghill to assist in her preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The presentation was made at...
Jun 08, 2021
Jun 08, 2021
Jun 07, 2021
Jun 06, 2021
Jun 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – In my Friday, June 4, 2021 piece, “Women groups are politicising and using race in exposing sexual... more
Kaieteur News – About a year ago, it was noticeable that there were weeds emanating from sections of the edges of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]