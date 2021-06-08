Health Ministry records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that two women who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 411.

The latest fatalities are that of a 70-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) and a 65-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both women died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility, according to the Ministry.

Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,718.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 23 new cases, Region Three with seven, Region Two with six, Region Nine with five, Regions Five and Seven with four each, Region Six with three and Region Eight with one.

The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 95 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,675 in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 15,520 recoveries have been recorded.