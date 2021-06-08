Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Jun 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that two women who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 411.
The latest fatalities are that of a 70-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) and a 65-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both women died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility, according to the Ministry.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,718.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 23 new cases, Region Three with seven, Region Two with six, Region Nine with five, Regions Five and Seven with four each, Region Six with three and Region Eight with one.
The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 95 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,675 in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 15,520 recoveries have been recorded.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Guyana & Royalty

Sports

P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

Jun 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers yesterday made a financial contribution to Chelsea Edghill to assist in her preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The presentation was made at...
Read More
Ninvalle promises NSC support to Edghill as he recognises her accomplishments

Ninvalle promises NSC support to Edghill as he...

Jun 08, 2021

‘Golden Jaguars’ and ‘The Blue Hurricane’ confident of ending on a high; promises an entertaining match

‘Golden Jaguars’ and ‘The Blue Hurricane’...

Jun 08, 2021

Sheltez Jnr tournament closing ceremony held last Saturday -Lack of facilities biggest challenge for local Tennis says Nat Coach

Sheltez Jnr tournament closing ceremony held last...

Jun 07, 2021

Máximo urges patience as rebuilding process for ‘Golden Jaguars’ will take time

Máximo urges patience as rebuilding process for...

Jun 06, 2021

Trophy Stall supports Independence Softball Cup

Trophy Stall supports Independence Softball Cup

Jun 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]