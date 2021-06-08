Global microchip shortage to cause increase in local prices for computers, other electronics

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic…

Kaieteur News – Local businessman and proprietor of Starr Computer, Mike Mohan, is warning consumers of a global microchip shortage which is set to cause a significant increase in the price of computers and other essential electronics locally.

Speaking to Kaieteur News over the weekend, Mohan said that the shortage of microchips is linked directly to the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that most of the microchips are made in China and the United States, which have been severely impacted by the pandemic. He noted too that importers and dealers of electronics in Guyana have already started to feel the effects of the shortage.

“Already,” Mohan noted that, “importers and tech dealers have seen the price of certain electronic products increase by up to 40 percent due to the shortage of microchips. So as an authorised dealer of computer products, I felt like I needed to notify the public of the increase expected to hit the local market shortly.”

The businessman noted that since microchips “or the brains of the computer” are essential to numerous smart items including cars, toothbrushes, tumble dryers, and other essential home appliances and smart devices, the shortage will definitely affect millions around the world, who have become dependent on these products to carry out their day-to-day activities. He said that “Guyanese will definitely be affected by the surge in prices since the microchip is an essential part of a number of important electronic devices, including the computers, smartphones, and tablets,” Mohan added.

According to Mohan too, the excessive price increase of 40 percent will particularly put a strain on the pocket of the average Guyanese seeking to purchase technology products, which would help them in their daily activities, especially in a pandemic, where a lot of activities are conducted virtually.

In the interim, the businessman said that Starr Computer will make every effort to provide new, regional authorised equipment with full warranty at affordable prices. He stressed that “shortages also create unscrupulous business behaviour to resell reconditioned and unauthorised products. Users are urged to do their due diligence when making purchases. We urge Guyanese to make efforts to acquire at least the basic computer with internet access to keep educating yourself and your family for the long term.”

