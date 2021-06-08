Latest update June 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

GLDA producing 120 bags of feed per day for flood-affected animals

Jun 08, 2021

By Malisa Playter Harry

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Livestock Development Association (GLDA) is now producing mixed ration feed to be distributed to farmers with animals that have been severely affected by floodwaters.

The mixed ration being made with the machine.

Chief Executive Officer of GLDA, Dr. Grayson Halley, during an interview with reporters at the Skeldon Estate where the feed is currently being produced, disclosed that presently the Kookrit Savannah located in Black Bush Polder is severely affected. Thousands of animals have been stranded due to the flood waters and many have died while others are starving. He noted that approximately 20,000 animals need to be re-located and as such his officers who have been working on the ground are in the process of bringing some of the animals out. “Some that are pregnant or the ones that have calves and the weakened ones, we are trying to place them on the irrigation canal dams. So that is something we want to encourage at this point,” Halley said.

Some cows trapped in floodwaters.

Currently, the Skeldon Estate compound has over 15 acres of elephant grass, which is combined with bran and molasses to create the mixed ration. This process is done with a machine but requires manual labour to place the grass into the machine after which the end-product is packed into bags for distribution.
But there are some challenges, according to Dr. Halley. He said, “the logistics now to get feed there (Kookrit) by boat is a bit tedious, so if they can bring the animals closer to the road then they can be fed, but there is a downside. Residents will complain that the animals are on the road and the dams are being damaged but we do have a commitment from the President to repair whatever dam that is damaged,” he stated.

Dr. Grayson Halley

Dr. Halley pointed out too that, thus far, the small-scale cattle owners have brought out their animals but the large-scale cattle owners are finding a problem with finding a location for their animals. The CEO noted that as it relates to the distribution of the feed, the response has been good and while “most of the people are preoccupied now and trying to figure out how to save the animals, some persons are already giving their animals the feed because their animals lost weight overtime.”
He mentioned that persons have been donating bran and bran rice and these are being used and incorporated into the mixed ration feed. Dr. Halley explained that giving the animals the mixed feed is nutritious when compared to giving them strictly the bran.
“We want to give up giving too much bran by itself because the concentrate is ‘gonna’ cause bloating, if you mixing, it will be a more complete feed and we are also distributing molasses,” he said.
GLDA is currently doing continuous assessments throughout Region Six especially in those areas affected by flood waters.

 

 

 

