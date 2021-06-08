Coordinated approach to Region 10 flood relief continues

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is working with stakeholders including Central Government, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, Regional Democratic Councils, the Private Sector and Non-Governmental Organisations to provide food, cleaning supplies and shelter to flood affected residents in Region 10.

This was underscored in a release issued by the Department of Public Information yesterday. It was noted that since May 18, last, the Commission received reports of more than 25,000 households impacted by flooding in more than 300 communities across Guyana.

Kwakwani is one of the most impacted communities with a total of 90 residents evacuated to shelters, a process that is being managed by the CDC. The Aroaima Nursery and Primary Schools currently accommodate 36 residents, with 33 at Kwakwani Primary School, seven at Kwakwani Secondary School Hostel and 42 at Hururu Day Care Centre, the release added.

Earlier this month, President Irfaan Ali assessed severely affected communities along the Upper Berbice River in Region 10 including Lamp Island, Kwakwani, Bamboo Landing, Hururu Mission and Landern’s Ville where he assured residents whose homes and farmlands are under water that the Government and stakeholders, including the CDC, will ensure that they receive water, food and health supplies.

To date, the CDC has dispatched 2,250 food hampers and 2,000 cleaning hampers to support affected residents in the Region. This is in addition to hampers distributed through Local Organs and Central Government.

During visits by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, a total of 1,200 food and cleaning hampers were distributed to residents in areas including Rockstone, Coomacka, Spikeland, Old England, Three Friends, Malali, Nottinghamshire, Muritaro and Kara Kara.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security also distributed personal care and hygiene packages for babies, the elderly, women and girls.

Meanwhile, the release noted that the Ministry of Health has been monitoring for water-borne diseases and has already dispatched a team to conduct assessment and provide medical supplies.

The CDC, it added, will continue to collaborate to provide relief to flood affected residents in communities in every region of Guyana.