Car used in Fagundes’ shooting traced from North Road

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has learnt that investigators, aided by CCTV footage, have been able to partially trace the movement of the heavily tinted White Toyota Fielder vehicle, which was used in the murder of Ricardo Fagundes.

It was revealed during the initial stages of the investigation that detectives were reviewing CCTV footage to see if they can probably trace the car used to transport Fagundes’ assassins before and after the shooting.

So far, according to investigators, they have been able to trace that car from North Road to Main Street, Georgetown, prior to the gunning down of Fagundes in front of Palm Court.

Video footage of the shooting showed that the killers were waiting in a heavily tinted white car parked on the eastern end at the corner of Middle and Main Streets facing south.

Investigators did not comment any further but it could be that the car drove west along North Road and turned onto Main Street using the roundabout located in front of the Bank of Guyana.

The car was seen parked outside of Palm Court for a while until Fagundes stepped out. The video of the shooting showed that as he walked towards a black pick-up parked on the western end of Main Street, his assassins emerged from the back passenger seat of the car and ran towards him as they riddled him with bullets.

Fagundes dropped to the ground and they fired a few more shots at him before re-entering the car as it sped off in a southern direction.

Hours later, a burnt out car similar to the one used by the assassins was found at a location along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway but police have been unable so far to verify if it is the same.

Kaieteur News had reported on Sunday that there might be a prime suspect in the killing who is seen driving around in a car every day. At least this was what a relative had told this newspaper. Investigators had reportedly told Fagundes’ family members that there is someone who they believe is the prime suspect.

One of the relatives related that they would see “that main suspect driving a car around the city every day with police escorts and taking photos with top politicians of the country.”

The individual disclosed that investigators hinted that more are involved in the crime and updates to them will be provided as the investigation unfolds. They also reportedly disclosed to the family members that they are pursuing certain leads and it would take a while for them to wrap up the entire investigation.

Family members, however, related that they have lost faith in the promises made by the investigators because it appears as though they will never arrest the prime suspect because he is said to be a very wealthy and influential individual.

Expounding a little further yesterday, his relatives speculated that it could be a case where the investigators will eventually be forced to cover-up their findings. The relatives assured that if it turns out that way, they will not give up fighting for justice and will even move to protest if they have to.

Fagundes better known a ‘Paper Shorts’ was gunned down on March 21, 2021 around 22:00hrs.

On the night of his murder, he was socialising with his best friend, Roger Khan, and others at Palm Court.

Fagundes had reportedly stepped out of the bar to bring Khan’s pick-up closer to the entrance of Palm Court but he was assassinated before doing so. Khan had publicly said that he was the intended target and during Fagundes funeral reiterated that “every one of the bullets was meant for me (Khan).”

Fagundes and Khan were almost the same height and on the night of his murder, they were reportedly dressed alike.