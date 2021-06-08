Bus driver turns self in after abandoning bus that struck down teen

Kaieteur News – A minibus driver, who had abandoned his vehicle last Saturday night along the Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road after he struck down a teenager, has since turned himself over to police.

According to police, 37-year-old Quincy Trotman of Dochfour, Housing Scheme, ECD, turned himself over to ranks at the Beterverwagting Police Station on Sunday.

At around 21:40hrs Saturday, a police report revealed that Trotman struck down a pedal cyclist, 16-year-old Vishwanauth Doodnauth of Dr. Miller Street, Triumph, ECD.

This publication understands that the pedal cyclist and his brother were on separate bicycles proceeding north on the said public road when a minibus bearing registration number BWW 5336 collided with the teen’s bicycle, causing him to fall onto the road surface.

According to police, the teen received injuries to his body and lost consciousness on the scene. It was revealed too that the bus stopped after the boy was struck down and several passengers exited to render assistance. It was while the passengers were rendering assistance, the minibus driver sped away.

Doodnauth was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited persons and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was examined and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with Intracranial Haemorrhage (bleeding in or around the brain).

An eyewitness was able give the description of the bus to police ranks who arrived at the accident scene and the said bus was later found abandoned on the Mon Repos Public Road with damage consistent with an accident.

Trotman, when he turned himself in, identified himself as the driver at the time of the accident and was arrested promptly. An investigation is ongoing.