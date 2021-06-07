Silver for Archibald in NACAC New Life Invitational

Latest update June 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Following a bad outing in his pet event at the South America Senior Championships, Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald bounced back excellently to finish second in the men’s Long Jump event at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association’s (NACAC) New Life Invitational on Saturday in Miramar, Florida.
The event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour.
Archibald, the national record-holder in the long Jump, leaped a distance of 7.95 metres to finish behind the U
nited States’ Damarcus Simpson (8.06m), but ahead of Ifeanyichukwu Otuonye (7.69m) from Turks and Caicos Islands.
In the event that Archibald doesn’t reach the Olympic Standard of 8.22m, he will have to hope that he has enough ranking points to get the nod from the IOC.
Archibald set the country’s new national record in the men’s long Jump (8.12m) in 2019 in Jamaica.
He started his seasons this year with an 8.10m leap which at the time was world-leading in the Long Jump. And, this 7.95m distance is his fourth best legal jump of all-time.
According to World Athletics last update on May 31, Archibald is currently ranked 59th in the world in the Long Jump event.
Highlighting the NACAC New Life Invitational, USA’s Trayvon Bromell clocked the seventh fastest time in the men’s 100m by running 9.77 (1.5m/s). It was the fastest recorded 100m time in the world this year.
