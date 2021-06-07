“Partner with us” – Minister Bharrat urges current, prospective investors

Kaieteur News– Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat is encouraging current and prospective investors to work with the Government to continue the development of Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

The Minister was at the time addressing the opening ceremony of the launch of Saipem Guyana’s Offshore Construction Facility on Saturday.

“Partner with us and let us ensure that benefits are derived to every single Guyanese throughout our beautiful country.”

Minister Bharrat said Saturday’s event is an indication that Guyana is open for business and that confidence has been restored in the Government.

“It is a demonstration that Guyana’s oil and gas industry will be one that will be a model in this part of the world, and one that is moving towards developing a hub in the Guiana basin.”

Government is currently finalising its Local Content Policy. Minister Bharrat said the policy will require firms to use locally manufactured goods and services in their operations. He said Guyana will also build its local capacity.

“We as a government need to build capacity. Not only to ensure that there are workers in technical managerial sectors in the oil and gas field, but to build capacity within our local businesses so that we can compete regionally and internationally; so that we can provide goods and services that many other countries can provide at the same standard and at competitive prices too.”

The Natural Resources Minister said, local content does not detract from a company’s investments, but will ensure Guyanese benefit from Guyana’s newest resource.

“So, let us work together to ensure that we can bring benefits to not only investors but all Guyanese,” he appealed.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Ministers of Government and representatives of the diplomatic community, along with several representatives of oil companies were also present at the opening ceremony.