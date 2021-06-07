More Covid vaccines expected in June

Latest update June 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony says, Guyana is set to receive several batches of COVID-19 vaccines through various partnerships during the month of June.
Minister Anthony made this disclosure on Friday last during the daily COVID-19 update.
“We have vaccines from multiple sources that would be coming in at different points during the month.”
Guyana is expecting another shipment of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine soon. Additionally, the Government through a partnership with CARICOM and the African Union has procured vaccines from Johnson and Johnson.
A consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is also expected to arrive this month through the COVAX facility. Additional Sinopharm vaccines are expected as well.
Minister Anthony said there will be enough vaccines to immunise the country’s entire adult population.
“We have enough vaccines for the adult population of Guyana. We hope that people would come out and get their vaccines as quickly as possible so that we can all work to achieve herd immunity,” he said.
Guyana rolled out its vaccination campaign in March 2021 after receiving vaccines from Barbados, India, China and through COVAX.
To date, the Government has seen 207,889 persons or approximately 42.7 per cent of the adult population receiving the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. Some 73,471 persons or 15 per cent of the adult population is fully immunised.
