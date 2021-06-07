Govt. will resume Mangrove Restoration Project to offset carbon emissions

Kaieteur News – Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat says the Government intends to resume the Guyana Mangrove Restoration Project (GMRP) to help reduce carbon emissions.

The project, according to the Department of Public Information, was launched by the PPP/C Government in 2010 with funding from the European Union (EU) to build up the country’s natural sea defences against the Atlantic Ocean.

Minister Bharrat made the commitment during his address at a tree-planting exercise held on World Environment Day, in collaboration with the Indian High Commission at the Promenade Gardens, Georgetown.

“We can put a mechanism in place where we can have offsets elsewhere. And the mangrove project, if I may say quickly, is a project that was started under our administration before 2015, and this is something that we will continue in the next couple of years.”

Referring to the controversy surrounding the removal of mangroves at Versailles last month, Minister Bharrat reiterated that sacrifices must be made for Guyana’s development. He noted however, that the Government will not leave the issue unresolved. He said the Government will seek out more areas to plant more mangroves.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said recently, that the Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+) had supported Guyana’s replanting of mangroves.

The EU-funded GCCA+ initiative was executed between 2010 and 2013 and made commendable achievements, including the monitoring and protection of 36.5 kilometres of mangroves by a mangrove ranger unit, the planting of 420,000 black mangrove seedlings with community involvement, and the restoration of 5 kilometres of mangroves along the East Coast of Demerara, West Coast of Berbice and Corentyne Coast.

The Vice President said also, that the Government intends to reforest some 6,000 acres of mined out lands.

“In Guyana, there is this old saying that a small axe can cut down a big tree. We consider ourselves as a very small country, but we have been doing wonders in terms of protecting the environment, in terms of being a carbon sink, in terms of keeping our forests intact, in terms of having sustainable mining, and in terms of our energy mixes…”

He said Guyana is blessed with 87 per cent forest cover and the best sustainable forest management system in the world.

In terms of the energy mix, Minister Bharrat noted, that works are already underway to replace Guyana’s diesel and heavy fuel oil (HFO) powered grid with the much cleaner natural gas, as well as hydro, solar and wind power. He said even with its optimistic oil production goals, the Government will maintain its carbon sink status.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, who hosted the tree-planting exercise, commended Guyana for the work it has done to protect the environment.