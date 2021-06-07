Four more persons succumb to COVID-19

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that four persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll is now 409.

The Ministry in its press release stated that the latest fatalities are a 45-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 51-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 68-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon- Supernaam) and an 82-year-old female from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). They passed away over a three-day period while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,665.

The dashboard also revealed that 20 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 103 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,759 in home isolation and six are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 15,374 recoveries have been recorded.