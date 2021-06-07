FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022… Fine tuning strategy for Puerto Rico clash took center stage at penultimate training session

Latest update June 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2021 News
By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc.
With St. Kitts and Nevis already securing the lone spot in the next round of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifying in the Concacaf campaign, playing for pride is what the remaining nations in Group F will be aiming for in their final matches, including Guy
ana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’.
Guyana will host Puerto Rico at Warner Park here in Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis, the game which will kick off at 16:00hrs tomorrow is Guyana’s home match which the
Guyana Football Federation (GFF) had to switch to this island because of covid-19 challenges.
Guyana’s home game against the Bahamas in the March window of qualifiers was also not played in the ‘Land of Many Waters’, it was contested in the Dominican Republic which Guyana won, 4-0.
The final match of this group will be between Trinidad and Tobago and group winner’s St. Kitts & Nevis and would be played in the Dominican Republic from 17:00hrs.
Tomorrow’s match ag
ainst Puerto Rico will also serve, according to Head Coach Márcio Máximo, as preparation for
Guyana’s 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Round clash against Guatemala on Saturday July 3, 2021 from 21:30hrs at the DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Puerto Rico have a win, a draw and a loss in their previous matches with Guyana securing a single win apart from two defeats, conceding a total of 6 goal in the process. The propensity to concede early goals in their two defeats is something that the Head Coach and his staff has been working on to avoid and have been working with the players to be more focused in at least the first quarter hour of the match.
The strategy that would be used against the Puerto Ricans took center stage at yesterday’s training session at Warner Park. The focus of the players Máximo disclosed is on the match and it is up to them now to once again prove that they belong.
