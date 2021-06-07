Faye Joseph served the dominoes fraternity with excellence

Kaieteur News- The passing of Faye Joseph on Friday last has sent shock waves throughout the dominoes fraternity in and out of Guyana. Up to her time of demise, Joseph was the President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF) and was an executive member on the World Council of Dominoes Federation. Faye’s passion for dominoes was second to none and she had served with distinction.

Faye got involved in dominoes in 2008 when the rendered support the national female team that competed in the World Council of Dominoes Federation tournament in Antigua. The team went on to win the three-hand title. In 2010 Faye provided financial support for the team to defend their title in St. Lucia and she subsequently formed the Blue Bird club and started to play competitively. Faye went on to represent Guyana at the World Council Tournament held in 2012 in Orlando and also turned out for her country in 2014.

She took over the presidency of the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) in 2013 following the passing of her husband Orin Joseph who served at the helm of that body for a number of years. Orin Joseph succumbed to three gun- shot wounds in April 2013 following a robbery just outside his home at Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt Park.

During her tenure at the helm of the GDA, Faye sponsored many tournaments including the traditional mother’s and father’s day competitions and the game grew tremendously. Faye served as a role model and motivated many as Guyana won the World Council male three-hand title. Her astute leadership impressed many and persuaded the business community to lend support which was instrumental in Guyana hosting the World Council tournament.

She sponsored a number of local teams for tournaments in Puerto Rico, Antigua and Barbados and in 2015 she was elected President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF). Faye continued to impress and in 2019 she was elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the World Council of Dominoes Federation.

Treasurer of the GNDF Yonette Christmas said Faye has left a void that will be very difficult to fill. “She served with distinction. She was always willing to give support especially to the less fortunate. Faye sponsored many teams and tournaments and was a determined individual. Her passing came as a shock to us and this will be very difficult to overcome,” she stated.

President of the GDA Lyndon Boston said in a release, “Faye has made an indelible mark on where we are today and we will keep her legacy of great service, personal relationships and outstanding stewardship alive and well, we the executives will honour her with a great home going ceremony fit for a queen.”

Dominoes stalwart Orin Boston said Faye took the game to another level with her leadership skills and practiced zero tolerance to indiscipline. “Faye was a strong woman she was always willing to assist players and teams. She has left a rich legacy.”

Boston further stated, “Ms. Faye Joseph will be remembered as a big thinker, who actualised the thoughts. She led Guyana into participating twice in the Spanish League. Her Benevolence to those in need was unmatched. Her positivity was another great hallmark. Simply she was a woman for all seasons.”

When news of her sudden demise reached the fraternity, there was an outpouring of sadness and grief as fellow domino captains, players, supporters and family members pledged support to keep her legacy alive.

Faye Joseph is survived by her five sons and two daughters. (Zaheer Mohamed)