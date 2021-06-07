Driver charged for causing death of GRA guard

Kaieteur News- The 32-year-old driver, who was involved in the vehicular accident that claimed the life of a 41-year-old security guard attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Springlands, was recently charged for her death after appearing in court.

The defendant, Dhanny Nankoo of Port Mourant, Corentyne, made his first court appearance in the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Nankoo was not required to plead to the charge which alleges, that on May 26, on the No.77 Public Road, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, he drove motorcar HC 3098 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Norma Rose of Scottsburg, Corentyne.

Magistrate Singh released him on $100,000 bail and adjourned the matter to July 1, for report.

According to reports, the tragic accident occurred around 21:30hrs on the No. 77 Public Road. According to police, Nankoo was traveling south along the eastern side of the public road reportedly at a fast rate when tragedy struck. He collided with Rose who was standing on the eastern side of the road. As a result of the hit, she was flung onto the left side bonnet of his car then onto the nearby parapet where she received injuries about her body.

The police report further stated that the man fled the scene, and the injured woman was picked up and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital by public spirited persons. There she was examined and pronounced dead on arrival. Her body was removed and taken to the hospital’s mortuary where a post mortem examination was conducted.

Nankoo was later apprehended at the No.79 Public Road, Corentyne, and was taken to the Springlands Police Station where an investigation was launched.