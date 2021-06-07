Blow yuh horn!

Kaieteur News- Tens of thousands of Guyanese – dem wah deh hay and dem wah deh overseas – tuning in every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to de hottest radio show in Guyana – The Glenn Lall Show. De show is also stream pon Facebook and last Friday alone more dan 24,000 persons viewed de show.

De publisher of de Waterfall newspaper leading de charge calling fuh a better deal for de oil contracts. He been explaining in simple language how dem foreign oil companies and we leaders sell we out. He calling pun Guyanese to demand dat we get a better deal.

What could be wrong with dat? Both de government and de Opposition should be pleased dat it gat somebody mustering public support to force a renegotiation.

But it look like de Pee Pee Pee vex. Dem trying fuh go after de Waterfall newspaper. Over de past couple months, de government been poaching pun dem reporters of de Waterfall paper.

Dem luring dem away from de Waterfall paper. Is all part of de plan fuh try fuh weaken de boss man.

But de boss man seh dat de Creator put he hay fuh a purpose and he want to see a better deal fuh we, we children and dem children, including dem wah nah born yet.

So he does gat a five minute protest every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. All he does ask is fuh people come to dem bridge and gaff with dem neighbour.

He does stand up in front of de Waterfall paper. He nah blowing he trumpet. But he does call pun dem car driver man fuh blow dem horn.

So dem boys want tell everybody fuh blow yuh horn, one time, between 9:00 am and 9:05 am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It will send a message to we leaders dat de people want a better deal and dem should ensure dat ExxonMobil return to de negotiating table.

Talk half and blow yuh horn dis marnin’.