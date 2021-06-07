Barbed wire fence captures bandit

Kaieteur News – A barbed wire fence played a major role in assisting police in capturing one of two motorcycle bandits on Thursday last, after they attempted to rob a woman of her hand bag on Church Street.

According to a police report, the men were on a red Haojue motorcycle and as they rode past the woman, the pillion tried to snatch her purse but missed.

There was no second chance to try again as they had reportedly looked back and saw ranks on motorcycle patrol chasing behind them. Police reported, that when the suspects spotted the ranks the rider accelerated their bike’s speed in a bid to escape the cops. The bandits reportedly sped east along Church Street and then turned North onto the eastern half of Vlissengen road.

As the cops continued the “high speed” chase behind them, they decided to make another turn onto Irving Street, Queenstown but did not get far as they crashed into a car.

Not giving up their bid to escape, police reported that the bandits left their motorcycle behind and ran, jumping into separate yards at the corner of Irving and Forshaw Streets.

The pillion rider, who police later identified as Anthony Prince, a wanted man, managed to escape.

Eyewitnesses on the scene said that his accomplice, the rider of the motorcycle, was not so lucky. He reportedly got stuck in the barbed wire fence of the yard he had jumped into.

Videos surfaced on the various social media platforms of the apprehended bandit lying on the ground and groaning as if he was severely injured and could not move. He was seen bleeding from some wounds to his legs.

As the patrol ranks got hold of the bandit and placed him in the back of a police pick-up, persons could be heard congratulating the ranks for their quick response.

“Great job officer, good job officers, excellent job,” they said.

Kaieteur News understands that the bandit was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated for his injuries.

He has since been discharged and is presently in police custody as ranks hunt for his accomplice Anthony Prince.