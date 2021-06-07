Alleged rapist turns self in

Kaieteur News- The taxi-driver, who is accused of taking a teenage girl to a location she did not request and allegedly raped her, has since turned himself in after he was informed that he was wanted by police for questioning.

This new development was confirmed by Region Seven, Commander Dion Moore, who related that contact was made with the man for him to return to custody so that he can be charged with the offence.

The Commander added that he returned last Thursday and is expected to be charged with rape on Wednesday.

At the time of his arrest, police had filed the case with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack for advice on the way forward on the matter. The file was returned for him to be charged with rape but he was already released from police custody and could not be located.

According to the police report, the incident occurred on the night of May 11, 2021 in Bartica.

The young woman had told detectives that on that same night, sometime around 23:00hrs, instead of carrying her to the destination she requested, the taxi driver drove some distance away in another direction where he committed the act. After filing a report, she was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. The taxi driver was arrested the following day.