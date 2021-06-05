Trio to stand trial in High Court for killing Better Hope money changer, daughter

Kaieteur News – Magistrate Alisha George yesterday committed three men to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of Better Hope money changer, Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna Latchman.

Five men are accused of the 2019 double murder. Those men are, 25-year-old Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; 37-year-old Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ a conductor of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy’ or ‘Rasta Man,’ a vendor of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; and Lloyd Sadloo, self-employed of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

The five accused made their first court appearance on July 18, 2019, in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate George. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, the defendants murdered the Latchmans during a robbery.

The preliminary inquiry (PI) into the matter later commenced during January 2020. That PI was faced with numerous setbacks, including Guyana recording its first COVID-19 case, which affected the court’s operations, to a fire at one of the prisons where the accused was on remand, to Rufino later escaping from prison.

On May 15, 2021, Magistrate George ruled that a prima facie case was made out against Chan, Sadloo and Abrams. Magistrate George had discharged the matter against Thomas – while the fifth accused, Rufino is still to be re-captured.

Following the prima facie case ruling, Sadloo and Abrams had informed the court that they would lead their defence, while Chan declined. The defendants who opted to lead their defence both called witnesses to testify in court. Attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman who represented Sadloo had recently submitted his oral arguments to the court stating that his client has an alibi, the other accused were unable to obtain legal representation, and as such, they represented themselves in court.

The matter was adjourned to yesterday’s date for ruling on the submissions that were made to the court. Magistrate George ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence to the court and as such, she committed Chan, Sadloo and Abrams to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of the Latchmans. The trio is expected to appear in the High Court before a judge and a jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15 hrs. and was attempting to park his car in his yard, when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Arianna Latchman. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman, who had allegedly shot the young woman, then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting the older Latchman as well. After he fell to the ground, the attackers snatched a bag of cash and fled. The gunmen escaped in a car.

The money changer and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they were both pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested and subsequently charged jointly for murder.