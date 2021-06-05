Three women are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that three women who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll is now 403.

According to the Ministry’s press release, the latest fatalities are a 36-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); a 71-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice); and a 75-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara). They died on May 26, May 27 and June 2, respectively. All three women died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Furthermore, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,459.

The dashboard also revealed that17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 105 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,772 in home isolation and six quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 15,162 recoveries have been recorded.

