Sydney King aka Kwayana, has a flying saucer

David Hinds, last week on his Facebook page produced a television interview with me on the Channel 9 programme, Walter Rodney Groundings that was done in 2013, in which I offered several panegyrics on Eusi Kwayana. After playing the video, David comes on the screen, shouting, “Freddie yuh ungrateful, Freddie yuh ungrateful, Freddie yuh ungrateful to Kwayana.”

His exclamations were done in the context of the positives I showered on Kwayana eight years ago and my current fulminations against Kwayana. All humans know that people sometimes change for the worse. His utterances give me an opportunity once more to expose the congenital racial motifs imprinted on the mental fabric of Kwayana.

In 2013, the world held Kwayana in towering esteem. I was no exception. I joined the chorus then in praising this man who at the time had iconic status. In March 2020, Kwayana exposed his Freudian mind to the world. He has done it in disgusting, barefaced and serpentine ways.

If David loves Kwayana, he should tell him to shut up. In the dozen letters Kwayana has published in the newspapers since March when he began to defend the March 2020 rigged election, he shows how twisted and cunning are his understanding on issues unfolding in Guyana.

The perfect description of Kwayana’s take on occurrences in Guyana is to put him in a flying saucer where he makes episodic visits to suit his convenient conspiratorial mind. He flies in to peep at a situation that he has a racial interest in, then flies out only to return to massage his convenient mischief.

Let us peep at the travel log of this gentleman since March 2020. He didn’t come for the election so he pontificated on four things in March. 1 – Support for GECOM chairman, Claudette Singh. 2 – He didn’t understand why Mingo was being criticised for using a spreadsheet for Region Four tabulation on March 4 because he knew APNU candidate, Ganesh Mahipaul, said that spreadsheets were also used for Region Three tabulation. 3 – He could not comment on the election because the facts that people want him to accept did not meet his standard. 4 – Being far away he is in no position to come to conclusions.

After March, Kwayana flew his flying saucer several times into Guyana to witness things for himself. Kwayana offered comment on the then Chairman of CARICOM, Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, of St. Vincent, speaking on the issue of the election when he annoyingly intoned that the matter was before the CCJ.

So the man didn’t know what Mingo was doing during Region Four tabulation to offer a comment but knew what PM Gonsalves said about Guyana’s election. Kwayana flew back to his adopted homeland, the US, where he has been living the past 15 year. He didn’t know what Granger and Harmon said in Region Five that caused PNC supporters to attack innocent Indian people (remember Kwayana’s critics who are alive today continue to say that he incited Africans to kill Indians in the 1960 when he was Sydney King).

Kwayana flew his saucer back to Guyana to see what was going on and summoned energy to demand the reason why the DPP dropped charges against certain PPP ministers. The man who was not in a position to ascertain the facts of what Mingo and Lowenfield did suddenly became familiar with what the DPP did.

Kwayana flew out of Guyana after making a note of what the DPP had done and sooner after made another trip with his flying machine. This time it was to find out what occurred between Minister Kwame McCoy and his WPA colleague, parliamentarian Tabitha Sarabo-Halley. After conducting his “research,” he did the same mouthing off as he did with the DPP. He wanted an investigation to ascertain if his WPA colleague was physically attacked.

The flying saucer was not in Guyana when PNC supporters in Region Five heeding the inciting advocacy of Granger and Harmon attacked a 16-year-old girl and her grandmother, robbed them, mercilessly beat their driver and damaged their car. But the saucer was in Georgetown to make note of the encounter between McCoy and Halley.

I don’t know what David means by me being ungrateful to Kwayana but this I know. Sydney King aka Kwayana is ungrateful to the Guyanese people. After embracing him as an anti-dictatorship colleague of Walter Rodney and Guyanese of all call, races and classes accepted him as an icon, he revealed his true colour (no pun intended, my words are literal) after the March 2020 election. Kwayana brilliantly hid his racism for over 40 years. The man is superbly clever.

