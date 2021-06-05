Sports Minister and Director of Sport conduct facility visit

Kaieteur News – Yesterday afternoon, newly appointed Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, was given a tour of the state owned sport facilities that are being upgraded in Georgetown by Sports Minister; Charles Ramson Jr., who was also accompanied by Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Kashif Muhammad.

The sites visited included the National Gymnasium, the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and the National Racquet Center, where the Director of Sport was brought up to speed with the developments.

During the exercise, Ramson Jr. mentioned that he has high expectations from Ninvalle, who was unanimously voted in by the NSC for the post, in the executions of his duties.

“Steve is somebody that we have a lot of confidence in and we have a lot of expectations, and we know that sport is in a far better place now with the new Sports Commission and it’s also in a better place now with the new Director of Sport,” the Minister posited.

The Commissioners of the new National Sports Commission were appointed on May 21, while Ninvalle was appointed Director of Sport by the Commission and Ramson Jr. last Sunday.

The Minister expounded on his confidence in Ninvalle’s stating that, “Steve is someone that is well known in the sporting fraternity. He is also well known in other fraternities including the media, but he has a very strong background in sports, so he comes with a lot of credibility and he also comes with a Public Management background.”

Ramson Jr. expanded on the purpose of the ‘on the ground’ meeting which served as an update on ongoing projects by the Sport Ministry to ensure that the transition of responsibilities is done smoothly.

“A few days ago, we had a full discussion of what our Ministry is, our overall policy, what our expectations are, what are our priorities, and then I had asked for the Director of Sport to have an on the ground updating of where our projects are… We have been doing quite a bit of projects since the new government has come into office and we don’t want there to be any slowdown in that progression and there should be a smooth transition,” Ramson Jr. noted.

The Minister added that his Ministry will continue to support the operations, the programmes, the projects and to ensure that the overall policy of the government is implemented.

In remarks, Ninvalle expressed gratitude at the professionalism of Muhammad and Ramson Jr. for guiding him through the process with a hands on approach. He further reiterated that it will take a total team effort for the mandates to succeed.

“I feel confident in the Chairman and the Minister and the members of the Commission. There is a lot of work to be done, but I feel if we buckle down and if we focus, we will be able to carry out the mandates that we have,” Ninvalle posited.

