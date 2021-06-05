Repaired gas compressor system being installed on Liza Destiny vessel

Kaieteur News – The new, upgraded and/or repaired components of the flash gas compression system for the Liza Destiny floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel have arrived offshore Guyana and are being reinstalled. These include a newly designed third stage discharge venturi and upgraded discharge silencer.

Confirming this yesterday with members of the media was ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Janelle Persaud. In her usual operations update, Persaud said the team remains on track to complete reinstallation and startup of the flash gas compressor later this month.

In the meantime, Persaud said the company continues to safely manage flare levels to less than 15 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Since start up in December 2019, Kaieteur News had followed and reported on ExxonMobil’s continually malfunctioning gas compressor system. On December 20, 2020, the oil giant had announced that the gas compressor issue was fixed. But during that one-year period, it had already flared 12.4 billion cubic feet of gas per day, equivalent to the removal of 1.6M acres of forest. In simpler terms, this means that Exxon flared toxic Natural gas that could have been offset by a forest the size of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

But the issues didn’t stop there as the system malfunctioned for a second time on January 13, 2021. The company did not reveal the cause but said that it was fixed within a matter of hours, or so it thought.

On January 29, 2021, the gas compressor broke down for a third time, forcing ExxonMobil this time around to send the faulty equipment to Germany for repairs and upgrades. A detailed assessment of the compressor subsequently revealed that an axial vibration of the compressor rotor is what led to other mechanical disruptions. The equipment was back in Guyana by the second week of March where it was installed on the Liza Destiny vessel. Tests during installation were being carried out.

But before that could be completed, the gas compressor, which was supposedly repaired and upgraded, malfunctioned for the fourth time. It was subsequently removed in April last and sent for repairs in Houston, USA.

ExxonMobil has said that an order was made for a new compressor, which is due to arrive by year-end.