Latest update June 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Multiple organisations donate to CDC flood relief efforts

Jun 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Over the past week, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) received multiple donations from various businesses and organisations to assist with its flood relief efforts.

A representative of E-Networks handing over a cheque to CDC’s Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons.

CDC’s Director, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, accepting the cheque from representatives of Innovative Mining Solutions.

Recently, E-Networks, Guyana’s leading provider of digital cable television, donated $1M to the CDC in support of flood relief efforts countrywide. The cheque was handed over to CDC’s Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons, at the Commission’s Thomas Road Headquarters yesterday.
Tiger Rentals, a leading international provider of specialty rental equipment to the upstream offshore oil and gas market, donated over $650,000 yesterday to the CDC, in support of the flood relief effort countrywide. Innovative Mining Inc. also made its contribution yesterday as it handed over a cheque valued $100,000 to the CDC.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) donated a quantity of supplies to the CDC, stating that the organisation works not only with refugees and migrants, but also with communities that have opened their doors to them. The CDC stated that the timely response and generous donations are greatly appreciated.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sports Minister and Director of Sport conduct facility visit

Sports Minister and Director of Sport conduct facility visit

Jun 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – Yesterday afternoon, newly appointed Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, was given a tour of the state owned sport facilities that are being upgraded in Georgetown by Sports...
Read More
‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘The Sugar Boys’ 0-3; Osafa Simpson makes debut for Guyana

‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘The Sugar Boys’...

Jun 05, 2021

Coach Rogers appointed Consultant to BABA

Coach Rogers appointed Consultant to BABA

Jun 05, 2021

Eight Linden schools in GTTA’s Development Drive

Eight Linden schools in GTTA’s Development

Jun 05, 2021

BCB unveils massive developmental programmes for next four months

BCB unveils massive developmental programmes for...

Jun 05, 2021

AJ Security Supports WeCare Inter-Region Independence Softball Cup starts tomorrow

AJ Security Supports WeCare Inter-Region...

Jun 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Until fowl cock grows teeth

    Kaieteur News – Anil Nandlall is wasting the Court’s time with his specious appeal against the decision of the Chief... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]