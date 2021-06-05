Multiple organisations donate to CDC flood relief efforts

Latest update June 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Over the past week, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) received multiple donations from various businesses and organisations to assist with its flood relief efforts.
Recently, E-Networks, Guyana’s leading provider of digital cable television, donated $1M to the CDC in support of flood relief efforts countrywide. The cheque was handed over to CDC’s Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons, at the Commission’s Thomas Road Headquarters yesterday.
Tiger Rentals, a leading international provider of specialty rental equipment to the upstream offshore oil and gas market, donated over $650,000 yesterday to the CDC, in support of the flood relief effort countrywide. Innovative Mining Inc. also made its contribution yesterday as it handed over a cheque valued $100,000 to the CDC.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) donated a quantity of supplies to the CDC, stating that the organisation works not only with refugees and migrants, but also with communities that have opened their doors to them. The CDC stated that the timely response and generous donations are greatly appreciated.
