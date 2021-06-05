Marcus Tripp appointed Senior Director of ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs team

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Janelle Persaud, informed members of the media yesterday that Marcus Tripp has been appointed Senior Director of the company’s Public and Government Affairs team.

Persaud said he replaced Karen Matusic who has returned to the US on a leave of absence.

Prior to this assignment, the new Senior Director of Public and Government Affairs spent eight years in a similar role for ExxonMobil Iraq and Kurdistan, where he engaged governments in both Baghdad and Erbil on behalf of the Corporation.

Kaieteur News understands that Marcus has over 20 years of experience with ExxonMobil where he held leadership positions and worked in countries such as Libya, Saudi Arabia, Angola, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. He also worked in the US as a registered lobbyist in Washington where he was responsible for representing ExxonMobil’s views to members of the U.S. Congress.