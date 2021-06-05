Latest update June 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Marcus Tripp appointed Senior Director of ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs team

Jun 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Janelle Persaud, informed members of the media yesterday that Marcus Tripp has been appointed Senior Director of the company’s Public and Government Affairs team.

Marcus Tripp, Senior Director for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs team

Persaud said he replaced Karen Matusic who has returned to the US on a leave of absence.
Prior to this assignment, the new Senior Director of Public and Government Affairs spent eight years in a similar role for ExxonMobil Iraq and Kurdistan, where he engaged governments in both Baghdad and Erbil on behalf of the Corporation.
Kaieteur News understands that Marcus has over 20 years of experience with ExxonMobil where he held leadership positions and worked in countries such as Libya, Saudi Arabia, Angola, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. He also worked in the US as a registered lobbyist in Washington where he was responsible for representing ExxonMobil’s views to members of the U.S. Congress.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sports Minister and Director of Sport conduct facility visit

Sports Minister and Director of Sport conduct facility visit

Jun 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – Yesterday afternoon, newly appointed Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, was given a tour of the state owned sport facilities that are being upgraded in Georgetown by Sports...
Read More
‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘The Sugar Boys’ 0-3; Osafa Simpson makes debut for Guyana

‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘The Sugar Boys’...

Jun 05, 2021

Coach Rogers appointed Consultant to BABA

Coach Rogers appointed Consultant to BABA

Jun 05, 2021

Eight Linden schools in GTTA’s Development Drive

Eight Linden schools in GTTA’s Development

Jun 05, 2021

BCB unveils massive developmental programmes for next four months

BCB unveils massive developmental programmes for...

Jun 05, 2021

AJ Security Supports WeCare Inter-Region Independence Softball Cup starts tomorrow

AJ Security Supports WeCare Inter-Region...

Jun 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Until fowl cock grows teeth

    Kaieteur News – Anil Nandlall is wasting the Court’s time with his specious appeal against the decision of the Chief... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]