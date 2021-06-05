Marcus Tripp appointed Senior Director of ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs team

Latest update June 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Janelle Persaud, informed members of the media yesterday that Marcus Tripp has been appointed Senior Director of the company’s Public and Government Affairs team.
Persaud said he replaced Karen Matusic who has returned to the US on a leave of absence.
Prior to this assignment, the new Senior Director of Public and Government Affairs spent eight years in a similar role for ExxonMobil Iraq and Kurdistan, where he engaged governments in both Baghdad and Erbil on behalf of the Corporation.
Kaieteur News understands that Marcus has over 20 years of experience with ExxonMobil where he held leadership positions and worked in countries such as Libya, Saudi Arabia, Angola, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. He also worked in the US as a registered lobbyist in Washington where he was responsible for representing ExxonMobil’s views to members of the U.S. Congress.
Jun 05, 2021Kaieteur News – Yesterday afternoon, newly appointed Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, was given a tour of the state owned sport facilities that are being upgraded in Georgetown by Sports...
Jun 05, 2021
Jun 05, 2021
Jun 05, 2021
Jun 05, 2021
Jun 05, 2021
David Hinds, last week on his Facebook page produced a television interview with me on the Channel 9 programme, Walter Rodney... more
Kaieteur News – Anil Nandlall is wasting the Court’s time with his specious appeal against the decision of the Chief... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]