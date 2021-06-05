Latest update June 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

How about a little better articulation?

Jun 05, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

It is appalling to hear not only our youths but also some older Guyanese speak today. What became of proper diction that was formerly taught in schools across Guyana? It is one thing to have a Guyanese accent, but quite another when we pronounce words as “wit” instead of with or “tru” instead through. While knowledge and spelling are important aspects of a sound education, articulation/diction is just as important, I dare to say even more so, as people the world over tend to judge your level of education by the way you speak.
The Ministry of Education should make articulation a part of the English curriculum in our schools with teachers being the prime example when speaking to our children.

A concerned citizen
Gloria Holder

