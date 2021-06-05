‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘The Sugar Boys’ 0-3; Osafa Simpson makes debut for Guyana

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022…

By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc.

Kaieteur News – The hopes of Guyana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’ to qualify for the next round of the Concacaf Zone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign all but ended yesterday at Warner Park here in Basseterre, St. Kitts yesterday afternoon as they lost to the home team, 0-3.

The win for ‘The Sugar Boys’ leaves them at the top of Group F with a perfect 9 points from three wins and with their final match against Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday next only need a draw to win the group and advance to the next round; only the group winner will move on.

In a game which the young ‘Golden Jaguars’ side with an average age of 23 were hoping to win, they conceded early goals which put paid to their ambitions of securing a win. The experienced St. Kitts and Nevis line up featured a number of English Premier League players.

Guyana were placed on the back foot early in the piece when they conceded a penalty in just the 9th minute which was converted by Keithroy Freeman, his first of a double that knocked the wind out of the sails of the ‘Golden Jaguars’.

By the first quarter of an hour into the match, the Kittians had already forced five corners which sum up their early push to wrest the advantage which they did; basic mistakes costing the young Guyanese team.

In the 37th minute, Freeman was again on target for his team which put them 2-0 up and it made things much more difficult for Guyana to draw even, let alone take the lead. The experienced Sugar Boys controlled the engine room which made matters easier for them up front. At the half way mark, the home team led 2-0.

On resumption, Guyana made two changes in their push to get on the scoresheet, Jobe Caesar replaced Bayli Spencer-Adams, while Trayon Bobb came in for Omari Glasgow in the 46th minute.

It was a good move by the Technical staff as Caesar looked solid at the back and Bobb brought some energy in the offensive plays but the home team still kept the visitors at bay. On 67 minutes, the game was virtually sealed by St. Kitts when they scored their third goal, compliments of Romaine Sawyers whose shot evaded the defence and goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle who pulled off a few excellent saves including a left handed tip over the bar as he was falling to the ground.

With time ticking away, a few more fresh legs were introduced by Head Coach Márcio Máximo, Kelsey Benjamin coming on for Stephen Duke-McKenna in the 69th minute. Five minutes later, Osafa Simpson was handed his first cap at this level when he replaced Pernell Schultz.

Simpson brought some energy to the park for the Guyana side but they just could not get past the sturdy defence of the home team. Another exciting prospect for Guyana as the team rebuilds, was introduced with 10 minutes to full time, the exciting and energetic Nathan Moriah-Welsh came in for Keanu Marsh-Brown.

He too was lively as Guyana looked more energised, engineering a few attacks but to no avail as the match ended 3-0 in favour of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Commenting on the game, Head Coach Máximo said that the team was put under pressure once again by conceding early goals. He reminded that this is a new generation that is being developed for Guyana and one must be patient with the process noting that experience cannot be bought in the supermarket.

Guyana will now turn their attention to Puerto Rico whom they play on Tuesday from 16:00hrs right here at Warner Park.

It’s the Guyana Football Federation home game which was switched to this venue due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Starting X1 for Guyana: Kai McKenzie Lyle (GK), Matthew Briggs (Captain), Terrence Vancooten, Miguel Scarlett, Liam Gordon, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Daniel Wilson (Vice Captain), Stephen Duke-McKenna, Pernell Schultz, Omari Glasgow, Keanu Marsh-Brown.