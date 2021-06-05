Four appear in City Court on separate robbery charges, one remanded

Kaieteur News – Four men who were arrested in relation to four separate robbery incidents, which occurred around the city, were yesterday charged for the offences committed after appearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Kellon Peters, 23 of Lot 789 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, where he was charged with simple larceny. Peters, a labourer, denied the charge, which alleged that on May 31, at America Street, Georgetown, he stole one A72 Samsung cell phone valued $109,000, property of Feyaad Nohar, a store owner.

Police Prosecutor Morris told the court that on the day in question, Peters went into the store and the owner asked him to leave. The prosecutor said the defendant then grabbed the cell phone out of the glass case and escaped. He was chased and later captured. Luckily, the cell phone was returned.

Senior Magistrate Daly then placed the defendant on $50,000 bail and adjourned the matter to July 9.

Charged with similar offence was 25-year-old Oliver Dexter Yaw, of Lot 256 Punt Trench Dam, Albouystown. Yaw pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on May 31, last, at Smyth and Durban Streets, he stole one Black and Decker handsaw valued $30,000, property of Ken Brewley.

Magistrate Daly then released him on $25,000 and adjourned the matter to July 9.

Meanwhile, Desmond McPherson called “Baby Boy,” of Lot 1 Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown, was released on $100,000 bail after he appeared before Magistrate Daly. The facts of the charge state that McPherson, on June 2, last, at Dowding Street, while in the company of another, robbed Julian Dow of his Samsung cell phone valued $160,000 and $153,500 worth of cash.

He too pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on bail. The matter was also adjourned for July 9.

No stranger to the police is Calvin Belgrave, who was remanded to prison by Magistrate Daly on a robbery charge. Belgrave pleaded not guilty to the charge, which states that on June 1, at Hadfield Street, while armed with a dangerous weapon, he robbed Charles Gill of his Motorola cell phone along with $7,000 in cash.

Police Prosecutor Morris objected to bail, stating that the defendant has a pending matter in the court with similar nature. Belgrave was subsequently remanded and the matter was scheduled for July 16.

Back in 2018, Belgrave, a labourer was remanded to prison by Magistrate Judy Latchman after he was charged with a similar offence.