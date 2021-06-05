Eight Linden schools in GTTA’s Development Drive

Kaieteur News – Christianburg Secondary, Harmony Secondary, Wisburg Secondary, Kwakwani Secondary, New Silver City, Linden Foundation Secondary, McKenzie High and Christianburg Primary were the recent beneficiaries of Table Tennis equipment.

The schools received the equipment through partnerships with the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), teamed with the Linden Table Tennis Steering Committee (LTTSC), Department of Education Region 10, Lindley Langhorne and Coach Shavin Greene.

The provision of the equipment that forms part of the GTTA’s strategic and decentralisation plan is to provide resources to aid in accelerating the growth and structure of Table Tennis in the region.

It is also geared to provide students from the nucleus of schools earmarked, equitable access to the sport as part of the developmental plan.

Greene, who is an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level One Coach and General Secretary of the LTTS, has commenced work with the students, orienting them to the fundamentals of the game over the past few weeks.

He is also assisting students undertaking CXC and CAPE with their physical education School-Based Assessment projects, following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Green outlined that the provision of the equipment is truly a significant boost for the sport in Linden, since they now have the facilities to conduct training programmes for the students at these schools.

He added they would be able to create school teams to have inter-house and inter-school competitions at the various age group.

At the Steering Committee level, Greene said they would be able to have a nucleus of students who can be earmarked for further training, development and representation of the region, with a view to possible national selection.

The Coach outlined that the students were truly ecstatic at being able to have the facilities to practice and play the sport, while it is heartening to see the number of female players practicing and signing up for the sport at the Linden Foundation Secondary.

The plan is to have McKenzie High and Christianburg Secondary be made the two hubs in the region.

According to Greene, “One of the key areas that I have discussed with the GTTA President [Godfrey Munroe] is for us to look at how we can commence targeting a few of the larger Primary Schools in the region so we can commence unearthing the talents at a younger age.”

Discussions were also held on the further training of teachers and hosting of ITTF coaching certification programmes to certify more coaches in the region and outside of the region, which Greene said was key to getting persons to assist with coordinating, managing and supporting the sport in the region.