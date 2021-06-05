Corruption DoA in Guyana

Just in case the title of our editorial today causes rocking back and starts out by throwing for a curve, we now move to be very specific, so that there is no mistaking what the thrust of our position is. It is that concerns about corruption are as good as stone dead in huge segments of the population and for different reasons, all of them are unconvincing and unsettling in where all this leads.

It would be safe to say, that almost all of the PPP supporters do not have a moment to spare to be too consumed by concerns of corruption at this point. It is likely that they may not be ever again, given what occurred last year with elections and the counting of votes, with mathematical formulas and what constitutes a majority, with the revelations of how many tens of millions, adding up to the hundreds of millions, were either squandered or suspected stolen by the then coalition government and its people, mostly senior ones. The frequent exposures involving millions and lands make for spirited (some appropriately fuelled) conversations, unending conjectures and fixed conclusions, relative to how many more millions have eluded audit inquiry and detection.

However, the interest in corruption is all cosmetic, since those celebrating in the new government have their own financial and other skeletons that remain under the radar, with much looking over shoulders following. Moreover, the victorious PPP and its loyalists make every effort to maximise the costly excesses of the coalition, while minimising their own ugly and even more costly plunders of the national treasury. The objective is to distract and keep away any sustained interest in its own serial thieves – namely, one-time parliamentarians and ministers, senior and regional associates and the clearly culpable – from getting undue interest and feeling the heat. The new government made sure that it moved quickly to arrange the closing out of whatever charges were hanging over the head of several of its very senior people. It is of what flies in the face of reason, thrills its own and rankles the mostly angry supporters of the vanquished opposition. The rank and file in the opposition is more concerned with managing their own daily affairs and getting by somehow. Thus, other than the occasional fleeting public flares of fury, things have largely died down from that corner on the corruption score. Also, the party’s veterans and current strongmen are too preoccupied with covering their own tracks, so that there is little by way of continuous pressures applied to government on matters that are worrying.

Along these same lines, the PPP has had invaluable assistance from the now opposition in the far and apart gentle oral pressures that have been brought to bear on the new government and its people regarding their own skullduggeries. To the greatest extent possible, the opposition has been thoughtless, speechless and content to be helpless. With billions in public monies being spent, it should have followed as a matter of routine that the opposition was and is the embodiment of a tireless and feared force on corrupt practices, where there are many ends untied and left dangling. Instead of being a presence that will not be denied, it has denied the citizens of this country the quantity and calibre of the vociferous and robust representation that they should expect and take for granted from a potent and conscientious opposition.

Look at and listen to the opposition and it has little persuasive positions on PPP corruptions with the nation’s oil; that is, anything that would lift the opposition’s own people from the despairing state in which they now languish restlessly. Since this is what prevails at the top, a great many are indifferent to what goes on in the realm of government corruption. The litany of corruptions that used to be one of the highest and loudest, and longest areas of agreement and disagreement in the political and social sectors, have now faded away the point of meaning nothing, of stirring no one and not of any major concern either to celebrating government people and backers, or to weighed down and bowed opposition people.

When all the above dots are connected, the reality is that almost all of the electorate have sheathed their swords, sealed their mouths, closed their minds and sit on their hands. Where corruption is concerned, this country is in for a rough ride, and nobody cares.